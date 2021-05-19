Seized drug money used to buy police equipment in Wayne County

Seized drug money will now help fight crime in Wayne County.

Money used to buy illegal drugs will now help fight crime in Wayne County.

The Wayne County District Attorney says almost $9,000 was taken from local drug dealers arrested over the past year.

Police departments can then request some of that money to pay for equipment or training.

Honesdale police were approved for a new surveillance system for their station, three new computers, and a digital camera.

"It's usually cash, and that gets deposited into the forfeiture account for Wayne County through the district attorney's office, and then if there's things we can spend it on either on drug prevention or treatment or buying equipment. We have the ability to do so," said Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell.

Seized money has to sit in a bank account until the case goes through the court system.