Seeing foliage by train in Wayne County

The rail cars are filled with folks out to enjoy the changing scenery and as the leaves change, those seats start to fill up quickly.

HONESDALE, Pa. — As the scenery changes from summer to fall in Wayne County, people travel to the Poconos to see the fall foliage.

Since 1979, the Stourbridge Line in Honesdale has offered train rides several days a week during the fall, to see the colors from the best seat possible.

"Our Pocono Foliage Express we're going from Honesdale down to just before Hawley and we turn around, come back so it's about an hour and a half ride, getting beautiful views of Lackawaxen River," said Tim Wright, Excursion Director of the Stourbridge Line. "Along with that, we're starting to see some great color hopefully it holds out Mother Nature hopefully will be nice to us this year."

Once all the passengers were all aboard, the train headed out on the excursion and all eyes were out the windows as the train made its way out of town and into nature.

"Like the fall foliage, to see that. And we're hoping to maybe see some eagles and any other kind of wildlife, we've seen eagles before," said Terry Bollinger of Lewisberry.

"It's a really great way to see the area it's, it's an easy thing to do it's not expensive, and the conductors are very friendly and informative actually you learn a lot about the history of the area and the canal systems," added Carmon Popler of Starlight.

Wright offers a few tips before your trip on the Fall Foliage Express.

"We definitely recommend buy your tickets ahead of time, and then come here to station at least 20 minutes ahead of time, get your tickets. If you come early definitely stop in our ticket office get, and get your tickets we give discounts to local restaurants and shops that you can use throughout the year so another great way for us to work for local businesses here," he said.

