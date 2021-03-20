Seed swap helps gardeners in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — A church in a part of Wayne County is helping those with green thumbs.
The St. Hildegard von Bingen Seed Swap was held Saturday morning at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Honesdale.
Organizers say gardening has become more popular again during the pandemic, so why not share the wealth between neighbors.
"We've always gotten our seeds from the seed packets on the shelf at Tractor Supply or Agway or wherever. We got some tomatoes from a neighbor, and they did so well, so seed swaps, you get a seed that's more reliable, and you know who it came from," said Anthony Rennekamp of Honesdale.
All the money raised will benefit the St. Dominic School Garden, which provides fresh vegetables to a local food pantry and fresh-cut flowers for Wayne County's homebound.