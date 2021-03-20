Seed swap helps gardeners in Honesdale

Organizers say gardening has become more popular again during the pandemic, so why not share the wealth between neighbors.

"We've always gotten our seeds from the seed packets on the shelf at Tractor Supply or Agway or wherever. We got some tomatoes from a neighbor, and they did so well, so seed swaps, you get a seed that's more reliable, and you know who it came from," said Anthony Rennekamp of Honesdale.