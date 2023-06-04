Seder dinner held in Wayne County

Congregation Beth Israel hosted the community Seder at the Hotel Wayne.

HONESDALE, Pa. — For the second night of Passover, Jews turned out to a seder in Wayne County.

The seder is the traditional passover meal.

Participants in Honesdale enjoyed plenty of food and wine.

Passover honors the story of the Israelite's escape from slavery in Egypt.

Passover runs until April 13.

