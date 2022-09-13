Searching for grocery savings in Wayne County

A new report shows inflation increased in August even as energy costs fell. Increases in food prices at the grocery store were a big reason why.

WAYMART, Pa. — With every full grocery cart comes a higher total at the checkout counter. While trying to remain optimistic, shoppers said finding deals on produce and meat is turning into a full-time job.

The weekly grocery trip has been a source of dread for some shoppers in Wayne County. Grocery bags filled up with the essentials at Hayes Market in Waymart.

Despite the recent report from the U.S. Department of Labor showing the national food index increased another 0.8% in August, owner Rich Hayes said prices on some items are coming down.

"Prices have been improving, from what I can see at my level of independent market, but there is still that hurdle," Hayes said.

Part of that hurdle is higher prices on perishables in the produce aisle and the meat section. Bread prices are up 16.2% percent from a year ago.

Customers tell Newswatch 16 that almost every item they pull off the shelf is costing them more.

"Everything is getting higher all the time. It's not easy," said Jane Sukiennik of Waymart. "Especially not for people with small kids and big families."

Lake Ariel resident Pat Engle said she travels as far as Wilkes-Barre in search of the best deals, hoping to cut her spending in any way possible, but she knows her strategy may not be easy for every shopper.

"Make the circuit of just getting what's on sale at different stores," Engle said. "Thank God I'm retired, so I've got the time for such hobbies. It's just a matter of stretching everything as far as we can."

Many shoppers find themselves turning to the store fliers that often include coupons or value buys. Hayes said he's always willing to point out the lowest priced items to customers, understanding the struggle rising inflation creates.

"I can relate to that," Hayes said. "I really want to try to benefit my customer by giving them a good experience here at Hayes Market by saving where they can."

One of the foods that have seen the steepest price increases is eggs. In August, the national average jumped another 2.9%, making for a 39.8% increase year over year.

Some shoppers are concerned there may not be any relief in sight.