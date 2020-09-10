School district overtaxed residents for years, issuing refunds

Residents of Lehigh Township have been paying too much in property taxes for years. The North Pocono School District has to pay those homeowners back.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — Homeowners in one Wayne County community could see a few hundred dollars extra in their bank accounts pretty soon.

The North Pocono School District owes people who live in Lehigh Township money, after realizing it made an error that led the district to overtax residents for about three years, to the tune of about $2 million.

"Last night, the board of directors of the district adopted a very aggressive and pro-taxpayer plan to make sure that these refund payments that are owed to taxpayers in Wayne County, Lehigh Township, are paid quickly and fully," said the district's solicitor Joseph O'Brien.

While the school district sits primarily in Lackawanna County, it does include one municipality in Wayne County: Lehigh Township.

Properties are assessed at a different rate in the two counties.

Officials say the complicated formula led to a mathematical slip-up.

An attorney made that discovery on behalf of about 50 citizens and notified the school district.

Wayne County residents paid too much, Lackawanna County residents paid too little.

"The district didn't get one penny more than it was entitled to. It got what it was entitled to, but the allocation was mistaken," said O'Brien.

The school district's snafu impacted about 3,500 properties.

If you live in Lehigh Township and your house is assessed at about $67,000, you're eligible for about $450 to $500.

"It's not often you get money back from the government, so any dividend like that would be very appreciated. I'm on a fixed income, so an extra boost is a nice thing to have," said Sandy Gilman.

"Money in my pocket's better than money in theirs, right? If I was overtaxed and I'm getting money back, that's a good thing," said Mike Ward.

The school district says it can afford to pay up, and no school programs will be impacted.