School bus driver looking for Christmas decorations

The bus driver in Wayne County wants to decorate his school bus to bring some holiday cheer to the students he drives.

STERLING, Pa. — Brooke Miller considers Bus 60 his second home, and the students he drives in Wayne County his second family. So starting this weekend, he is going to do something to spread a little holiday cheer, but he needs some help to make it happen. He wants to turn his bus into a winter wonderland.

"If anybody wanted to donate any spare decorations that they had for the bus. Some people gave money already so if they could do that as well. I just want to get the whole community involved if I can and have everybody come together and donate stuff, I can make this a huge success," said Brooke Miller, bus driver.

After a post on Facebook, some parents of the students he drives have already helped out with Brooke's little project.

Tuesday morning, one student brought a bag of decorations to him. But he is still looking for more because Brooke wants to cover every inch of his bus.

"Lights, ornaments, garland, red bows, anything imaginable for Christmas."

Brooke is not allowed to put any of the decorations on the outside of the bus, but anything goes on the inside.

"I want it to be a big bang. I want it to go all out. I want it to look like I'm the next Clark Griswold if I can," Brooke said.

Brook says he knows it has been a hard year for the kids he drives, and for school bus drivers for that matter, too, so he wants to put smiles back on as many faces as he can.

"But now it's time to give back. It means to me, give back to my community that I love, and that I work for."

If you are interested in helping out Brooke, you can drop off your Christmas decorations at Caruth Bus Lines in Sterling or you can get in touch with Brooke on Facebook.