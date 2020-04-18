Salvation Army serving food in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of people were fed Saturday in Wayne County.
Cars lined up outside the Salvation Army near Waymart.
The food distribution was designed to be contact-free.
Volunteers put boxes of non-perishable food into the trunks of each car.
The Salvation Army planned to feed four hundred families today.
Salvation Army Service Volunteer, Diane Behlen, said "There's a lot of appreciation from the families that are coming and you know it can happen to any one of us at any given time."
The Salvation Army is planning to do weekly food giveaways through mid-May in Wayne County.