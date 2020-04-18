Salvation Army serving food in Wayne County

Feeding families during the pandemic.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of people were fed Saturday in Wayne County.

Cars lined up outside the Salvation Army near Waymart.

The food distribution was designed to be contact-free.

Volunteers put boxes of non-perishable food into the trunks of each car.

The Salvation Army planned to feed four hundred families today.

Salvation Army Service Volunteer, Diane Behlen, said "There's a lot of appreciation from the families that are coming and you know it can happen to any one of us at any given time."