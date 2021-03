Traffic will be limited to one lane from the Hamlin and Newfoundland exits to the Promised Land and Tafton exits.

PennDOT is getting ready to start another season of roadwork on Interstate 84 in Wayne and Pike Counties.

Beginning Monday, road crews will start limiting traffic to one lane from the Hamlin, and Newfoundland exits in Wayne County to the Promised Land and Tafton exits in Pike County.

Crews have been replacing bridges in that area.

Traffic will again be single lanes in both directions.