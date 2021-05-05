Roads closed by storm damage in Wayne County

Flash flooding and runoff from strong storms hit parts of our area overnight, closing roads and causing damage.

HONESDALE, Pa. — The heavy rains that fell overnight forced many roads in the area to close because of flooding or completely washing them away.

Route 670 was closed between Honesdale and Bethany. We also found rainwater pouring down onto Westside Street in the historic district of Honesdale. Mud and rocks with nowhere to go clogged storm drains and closed roads.

In Waymart, people who live near the intersection of Myrtle and Marion Streets say the water coming off the mountain caused a mess.

Neighbors who live in the area say when it rains hard, the drains back up quickly. This storm came fast and furious, leaving a big mess for many.

"It does rain that hard. This is probably the worst that it's been. There was so much coming off the mountain. We're on the low end, so there's so much coming down off the mountain that it was just... Even when it stops down here, you still have all the way at the top of the hill to come down," Joseph Hornung said.

As the rain continued to fall in Honesdale, crews were out to make repairs and clean up.