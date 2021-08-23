Road turned into lakes in Wayne County

Several inches of rain caused creeks to overflow and roads to close in Wayne County. Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison found folks trying to navigate the floodwaters.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — From Skycam 16, Middle Creek in Varden looks more like a lake. This community near Lake Ariel got pummeled with heavy rain, leaving quite a mess.

John and Karen O'Keefe said when a tornado warning was issued for Wayne County, they expected the worst—along with a major cleanup.

"Our driveway is a thousand-foot driveway, and we just had it re graveled, and all the gravel ran down the driveway," John O'Keefe said.

Glenn Carman's house is mere feet from Middle Creek and says any more than two inches of rain and flooding along this stretch of Route 296 in South Canaan Township is normal.

"It's nothing we haven't dealt with in the past. We know it's going to happen, and we set the pumps up in the basement and ride it out."

There are several roads that run along Middle Creek that have been flooded out, making it hard for people to navigate around the road closures.

"Definitely concerned about getting here. We had to detour to get here," O'Keefe said.

State police advise against driving on flooded roadways. Newswatch 16 cameras caught two vehicles that decided to take a chance and drive through the high waters. Neighbors say at least two cars have gotten stuck during this storm alone.

"It's a common occurrence," Carman said. "We know they'll be at least one that will get stuck out here, but a lot of the people are from the area, and they think they can get through."