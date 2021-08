PennDOT says storm damage caused the pavement to collapse on Lake Henry Road.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A road in Wayne County is closed after part of the pavement collapsed.

PennDOT has closed Lake Henry Road to traffic near Lake Ariel because a pipe beneath the road failed.

Signs are up blocking off the area between Circle Road and Vanleuven Road.