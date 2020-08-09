Four-legged fun at new park in Hawley

Riverside Dog Park is open with park space for dogs big and small, providing an enclosed area for pets to play free.

HAWLEY, Pa. — Riverside Dog Park in Hawley is now open. The idea for the project came three years ago and in the last year, many dog owners had been patiently waiting for the gates to open.

"Very happy. I've been trying to walk the dog consistently and let it meet some other animals for quite a while and grateful that the park finally opened," said John Herringer from Tafton.

"I knew it was going to be a hit, like I knew people were going through and want to use it, and so I'm just really, really happy that we're finally there," said Riverside Dog Park Committee Chair Heather Genzlinger.

Genzlinger says the park was originally scheduled to open in March, but then the coronavirus closures prevented that from happening.

"It definitely caused delays for us in a few different ways. But I'm happy now to see that there's something that people and dogs can do while socially distancing," continued Genzlinger.

This opening couldn't have come at a better time, in the middle of a pandemic when so many people are cooped up, so are their animals so now they can get out and stretch their legs.

"They can come out here have other animal interaction, other people interaction, where they can get less nervous, get rid of all that pent-up energy," said Devin Walker from Hawley.

"They want to be able to run free and be able to enjoy company of other animals, too. And it's a good opportunity for us to get to know other people in the neighborhood as well," said Herringer.

Money for the dog park came from donations from people and businesses. The public park still has costs and Genzlinger says they always welcome donations or any help they can get.

"They can volunteer on helping kind of oversee the park and just making sure that people are picking up their pet waste, maybe answering questions. We need people to still do some building type things construction type things," said Genzlinger.

To become a volunteer, contact the committee at RiversideDogPark19@gmail.com or by phone at 570-478-1239.