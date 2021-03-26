Revitalization plan unveiled for Honesdale

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us the plan to revitalize the downtown and how people are excited about it.

HONESDALE, Pa. — The Greater Honesdale Partnership, along with borough officials and area businesses, have spent more than a year working on a plan to hit the refresh button along Main and Church Streets in the borough.

After several studies and surveys, the revitalization plan was released to the public last week. Over the course of six years, projects to make improvements to Honesdale will begin.

Artist renderings show some of the major areas of focus like parking, walkability, and easier access to the businesses Honesdale has to offer.

"Having people in town where they can walk and see what kind of awesome restaurants we have, amazing stores and gift shops. We have three new stores coming into town now. Yes, I think foot traffic is very important," said Lisa Burns, executive director of the Greater Honesdale Partnership.

Streetscape is also at the top of the list with new lights, planters, sidewalks, and building facades to attract visitors.

Government grant money will be made available to businesses that apply to update storefronts.

Camp Umpy's Bagels manager Cheryl Batcher thinks the whole plan is a great idea and plans to take advantage of applying for the facade funds.

"When you spend so much, they get you the other half, and they'll make it where a lot of people should be able to take advantage of that and just clean up things that need to be cleaned up," Batcher said.

People also asked for more access to the trails and to connect the river to downtown.

"They'll have a walk down and a walkway all the way around, which is going to come up onto Main Street and connect with town," Burns said.

"We typically do North Main and Main Street, but if there's other trails and other places he likes to explore," Mike Miller said.