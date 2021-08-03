Restricting truck traffic on Owego Turnpike

A well-traveled road in Wayne County will now have less large truck traffic due to new weight restrictions.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Newly installed 10-ton weight restriction signs are now found along the Owego Turnpike between Waymart and Hawley.

PennDOT engineers noticed heavy deterioration and heavy loads hauling on the road. Sections of the Owego Turnpike have also been closed at times to fix problem areas, but PennDOT decided a weight restriction would prevent future damage.

"There's actually too many contractors around here that use that every day. There's a couple of stone quarries on that road. There's a lot going on there," Larry Parnell said.

PennDOT says the road wasn't designed to support the heavy loads those trucks presently carry, forcing PennDOT to make repairs more often than planned.

Pat Beam, who lives in Waymart and uses the Owego Turnpike, thinks the restrictions aren't fair.

"I think they should fix the roads, as we paid for it and let the trucks go through."

Trucks over 10 tons that can't use the Owego Turnpike any longer will have to take Route 6 through Honesdale to get to Hawley. People we spoke with say that's going to make traffic even worse.

"It's going to be a mess, as usual," Parnell said. "They closed the bridge for a short time. That was bad when they rebuilt that."

Companies can obtain a permit to haul over the posted weight limit if they agree to repair any damages they cause to the road. People we spoke with think it's an unreasonable cost for those companies that have been there for years.

"One of these dump trucks, what they pay for a license a year to just drive it, it's outrageous. Now they throw that on them. It's not right," Parnell added.