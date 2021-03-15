Restaurants in Wayne County welcome easing of restrictions

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Relief - the word expressed by many bar and restaurant owners after Governor Wolf eases restrictions. This past year has been a challenge, and many places have suffered hardships trying to follow the ever-changing guidelines.



“It's impossible to be sufficient in trying to be 100%, serving our customers how we wanted to,” said Lyn Henshaw of Crossroads Bar & Restaurant.



“It's been a very long year. It's been challenging, but this is certainly optimistic news, and we're very excited too,” said Becky Ryman of Wallenpaupack Brewing Company.



Effective April 4th, people can sit at the bar for a drink, and you no longer have to purchase food with that drink. The curfew for removing alcoholic drinks from tables will no longer be in place, and indoor dining capacity will be raised to 75% for those restaurants that are currently self-certified.



This allows bar and restaurant owners to bring back more employees, which weighed heavy on owners who had to let employees go a year ago.



“Get back to somewhat of a normalcy, for not just me, but all my employees,” said Henshaw.



Having restrictions lifted is even more important for breweries that haven't offered patrons tastings at the bar.



“A lot of people want to come in taste, sample just have a flight before maybe they go to another restaurant so lifting the food requirements huge for us because they won't be held to that requirement anymore,” said Ryman.



Customers will still need to wear masks when they aren't seated at a table, but business owners say the additional foot traffic will be coming at a great time.



“All this opening up is actually great for the economy because I think a lot of places will be able to employ more people. I know that's our plan definitely in the short term in the long term,” said Ryman.



Gov. Wolf will lift these restrictions on April 4.