Restaurant owner gets into rental business during pandemic in Wayne County

Like many others, a Wayne County restaurant owner expanded her horizons during the pandemic. She's now the proud owner of a property that's getting attention.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Laurel Gardner owns an eatery in Honesdale. She never imagined she would get into the rental game, but recently she did.

"The house here in Honesdale, it was just a gift, I guess.”

She bought an art gallery turned restaurant at 118 Willow Avenue on the bank of the Lackawaxen River.

She kept the paintings inside.

“I have this beautiful mural behind me, and I added murals and artistic artwork all throughout the house," she said, pointing to the art. She is putting it up for short-term rental using Airbnb.

It is something she’s glad she discovered, especially while business was a little slower during the health crisis.

“During the pandemic, you did. You had to change your whole thought process and think outside of the box. The box got thrown away.”

The unique property is already getting a lot of attention and interest from folks. Gardner said she is glad she took this leap of faith, and she is encouraging others to do the same.

"People love the place because it’s unique; you’re not going to find anything like it anywhere else.”