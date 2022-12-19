More than two weeks without running water for residents of mobile home park in Wayne County

Residents of a mobile home park in Honesdale have been without running water for more than two weeks.

HONESDALE, Pa. — It's been seventeen days since the residents of Sunrise Terrace mobile home park in Honesdale last had running water.

In early December, hundreds of gallons of heating oil spilled near one of two water wells located inside the park.

Since then, the water wells are still shut off, and crews have been brought in to contain and clean the area where the spill happened.

While progress has been made, there is still no running water.

"The wells that pump water to the park remain off to prevent drawing contamination from the dirt in the ground that has been contaminated with the fuel oil. So that was the decision done by the mobile home park owners in consultation with DEP," said Colleen Connolly, Department of Environmental Protection.

Residents tell Newswatch 16 there has been little communication from the park's management company, GSP Management, on when water will return.

As temperatures continue to stay around freezing, residents are also worried about possible broken water pipes and neighbors who may not be able to access the water tanker toward the entrance of the park due to health issues.

One resident who did not want to go a camera for fear of retaliation from the park's management company said, "The last few weeks have been exhausting for all residents," and that they are "unsure what to do or where to go."

Newswatch 16 reached out to the management company but did not get a response.

In the meantime, a water tanker from Aqua America will remain on site until the water is restored. And state officials urge residents and all community members to make sure their heating oil tanks are properly inspected before having them filled.

"Clearly, we are into cold weather now, and they filled their tanks once, probably twice, still get them inspected to determine if there are any leaks in the tank," said Connolly.