Repair shops busy ahead of winter storm

Snowthrowers and tires were on many people's lists of things to do, employees at shops in Wayne County have been swamped

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Watson Brothers Small Engine Repair near Hawley were still tuning up snow throwers and generators on Wednesday so customers could be ready when the flakes started flying.

"It's been swamped here. We're doing as much as we can, as fast as we can, but the biggest thing is parts. Trying to get parts," said Jeff Watson of Watson Brothers Small Engine Repair.

Watson says people may have put off having their equipment serviced because we haven't had a storm like this since 2017, and he says there's one good trick if you didn't have time to take it to a shop.

"Get fresh gas, and it's got to have fresh gas, even if you had it last year. If you ran out of gas, that's fine as a start, but get fresh gas and then go from there," continued Watson.

Auto repair shops have also been swamped with people wanting winter tires, including Paul's Garage in Waymart. Employees say most of their customers have been good about being patient. The garage has also had issues with getting parts and tires as people prepared for this storm.

"Everybody seems to be ahead of the storm this time because it's been predicted for so long, so we've been very fortunate with the early prediction, as far as keeping up with it," said Paul's Garage Manager Jeremy Yadlosky.

Things may be quieting down now at Paul's Garage, but that won't last long. As soon as the snow starts piling up, that's when the phones will start ringing for the tow truck drivers.

"When you get a lot of snow with towing, the job is very difficult. The trucks don't always like to go everywhere. And then, people are stuck and then obviously digging through the snow as is a big issue, hooking up a car properly," said owner John Krajkovich.