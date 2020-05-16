Honoring fallen veterans in Wayne County

With Memorial Day approaching, an American Legion in Wayne County spent Saturday sprucing up fellow veteran's grave sites.

Ahead of Memorial Day, they replaced hundreds of American flags at Queens of Peace Cemetery and hundreds more at the Green Gates Cemetery.

Members say planning the annual event was a challenge because their post has been closed due to COVID-19 and they've been unable to meet in person.

"We're all older, we're all seniors citizens, most everybody here is a Vietnam era veteran in our 70's so it's a challenge," said Chaplin Bob Gallick, American Legion Post 311.

Chaplin Bob Gallick says many of their members learned to navigate Facebook, and group phone calls to make sure they could still hold the event.

All volunteers were also required to wear masks.

Members say nothing was going to stop them from honoring the veterans laid to rest in Wayne County.

"I used to do this as a boy scout and I loved it, so when I joined the American Legion, no hesitation. It reminds me of all the guys who fought and died for our country," said Gus Lind, Vice Commander of American Legion Post 311.

"And we feel it's necessary to come up here and show honor and respect to them who have gone on to their final peace," said Gallick.