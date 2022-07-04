Rain, rain go away

Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni went searching for Wayne County's soggiest spots.

Example video title will go here for this video

HONESDALE, Pa. — As the rain came pouring down, sandbags and other tricks to stop it from leaking into homes and businesses came front and center.

"We do prevention so it doesn't go into the basement because we've had water in the basement. We put two barriers up and try our best and god willing we will survive," said Dave Behlen, Honesdale.

People who live along Maple Avenue, near Honesdale, say their properties were devastated last year after heavy rains forced water and debris down the hill, damaging homes and roads.

Eric Abel says flooding is why he no longer has a backyard and why the front of his home is now barricaded.

"I put mounds of dirt and plastic to try and protect the house. I get feet of water and my basement fills up from the water and my yard is destroyed. I don't have a yard. It's like I might as well live in a hotel with no yard anymore," said Abel.

While there was a good deal of runoff traveling down Maple Avenue, Behlen says he's been through worse.

He hopes the worst of the downpours are over.

"I think we are okay. I mean if it's a steady rain we are okay but it's downpours that really hurt. Up the street, they get really walloped. The catch basins need to be cleared," he said. "I try to walk up and down the street to make sure everything is at least flowing and clear."

Flood watches and warnings are in place until the early morning hours.

To check river levels, click here.