Warm summer makes plethora of pumpkins

Farms in Wayne County are seeing extra crops and say it helps keep prices low for pumpkin pickers

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Pumpkins have been popping up in patches. A sign of fall in Wayne County.

Andrew Gadomski runs Kim & Andrew's Farm Market near Hamlin. He says the hot and dry summer we had produced his crop early.

"I had planted some like 85 to 100 pumpkins, and they came in about two weeks earlier than they should have. Now I did plant a later batch of pumpkins, and they're just coming in now which is good," said Gadomski.

Just up the road is Ritter's Farm Market. Employees say they too have been busy selling pumpkins, that came in all shapes and sizes this year.

"We are seeing a lot more varieties and people asking and not understanding all the different kinds of varieties that we sell here so that's fun to educate them and teach them about all the different pumpkins here," said Ritter's Farm Market employee, Jennifer Buckman.

Farmers say the demand has gone up but customers won't see a change in price, because it's been such a great season for growing pumpkins.

"We've been able to move them about the same price we have in past years. But with this year being such a good season, I do, all my pumpkins are $6 and less because we just have so many of them to move," said Gadomski.

Worried your pumpkin won't last until Halloween? There's some tricks to keep your jack-o-lantern grinning.

"A slight solution of bleach and water. This way, bacteria doesn't grow and your pumpkin doesn't sag. We all see that is a great way to help keep your pumpkin looking fresher longer," said Buckman.

Employees at Ritter's say people have wanted to support local farms during the pandemic, allowing people to get fresh air and keep socially distant.