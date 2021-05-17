Public boat launch at Lake Wallenpaupack temporarily closed

Construction on the pavement will close the boat launch until the end of the month.

If you've used the Lake Wallenpaupack Access Area at Mangan Cove in Wayne County - you may have noticed the potholes and crumbling pavement.

"It's pretty rough. It's bouncy from the beginning from all the way through, especially in my brother's van," said Dale Mattern of Newfoundland.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission manages the access area and says it has gotten many complaints about the poor conditions and has scheduled to make repairs.

The bad news? The access area will be closed from now through Friday, May 28. Boaters and anglers will have to make other plans to get their boats in the water until the work is complete.

"It'll be a little bit of a setback for most fishermen, but I'm sure they'll be appreciative of it afterwards," said Mattern.

Other marinas and recreational areas that have a boat launch area and charge a fee have mixed feelings about how this will affect their business.

Some boat launch areas already saw extra traffic last year as more people bought boats.

With nice weather and two weeks of the public launch area closed, some are happy to have the extra business, and others are not.

Jim Schmitt has a boat and campsite at Wilsonville Recreational Area & Campground and says the weekend traffic may be busier.

"It's gonna be crowded here. They're gonna try to get in here then," said Schmitt.

People who camp and have a boat at the Wilsonville Campground say they don't mind the extra traffic at the boat launch because they know it's just temporary.

"No, not really, got a boat you want to get out on the water," said Schmitt.