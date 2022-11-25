Preparing for 'Small Business Saturday' in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — As Black Friday comes to a close, businesses in Wayne County are gearing up for 'Small Business Saturday.'
Newswatch 16 stopped by Dyberry Mercantile on Main Street in Honesdale.
The owner says Saturday is the perfect way to get a jump start on your Christmas shopping while also supporting local businesses.
"Then the businesses keep Main Street alive, and all of our small towns keep going. It's really great to go out instead of going online and buying everything, and you get to meet more people that way, too, and just take pride in your community," said Lisa Ohliger, Dyberry Mercantile owner.
Shops in Honesdale are expecting larger crowds filling their shopping bags Saturday.
