PPL apologizing to customers amid billing glitch

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is now investigating the circumstances surrounding unusually high bills.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — "We can't afford their glitch."

Like many PPL customers, Ben Chandler of Paupack Township, near Hawley, had to do a double take after opening his latest electric bill from PPL Electric Utilities.

"Shock, complete and utter shock, it was quadruple what it was the month before," said homeowner Ben Chandler.

Chandler explains he bought this house in October and is only using the electricity he needs for renovations before he moves in. What previously cost about $260 a month is now up to $900.

"I went back to my daily usage just to see if I had done something wrong or if something had been running off the hook, and found out that the daily usage after I added it up every day last month came out to be 2,800 kilowatt-hours and they billed me for 4,600 kilowatt-hours," said Chandler.

In a letter being sent to customers, Steph Raymond, the president of PPL Electric Utilities, blamed many of the problems on a technical issue that led to many homeowners receiving estimated bills.

While estimated billing and higher prices are unrelated, together they have fueled a sharp increase in customer calls, resulting in long wait times for many who have tried to contact us. If you received an estimated bill or have had difficulty reaching our call center, I apologize. Simply put, you deserve better, and we are committed to regaining your trust."

PPL says it made adjustments to customer accounts. They should have either received a corrected bill or will have an adjustment on their next bill.

"They should make it right, retroactive to this bill, rather that future bills, so that I don't have to set up a payment plan or go jump through hoops with money that I don't really have to pay that high of a bill right now," said Chandler.

The president of PPL also says it will not charge late fees for January and February. The utility is adding more agents to answer customer calls.

PPL said help, including payment plans, can be found at pplelectric.com/billhelp or by calling PPL at 1-800-342-5775.

If you are a PPL electric customer and don't feel that PPL has addressed your issue, the PUC wants to hear from you.