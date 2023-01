The incident began when officers attempted to serve a warrant in Paupack Township, near Hawley.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A police standoff ended peacefully Thursday afternoon in Wayne County.

Police say they were serving a warrant around 6 a. m. in Paupack Township, near Hawley.

The man refused to come out. That's when more police officers from around the state descended on the area.

After a few hours, officials say the man came out and was taken into custody.