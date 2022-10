Police say Darrin Stinnard of Honesdale intentionally drove into a home in Dyberry Township.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a Honesdale man, accused of intentionally driving his vehicle into a home in Wayne County.

53-year-old Darrin Stinnard faces aggravated assault and DUI charges after police say he drove into the home in Dyberry Township just after 5 p.m. Friday night.

No word on any injuries in that crash in Wayne County.