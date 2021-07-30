Police investigating deadly crash involving ambulance in Wayne County

Police are on scene attempting to reconstruct how a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle took place Friday where one woman was pronounced dead.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police say a crash involving a Commonwealth Health Ambulance and a car driven by 89-year-old Beverley Zeman of Beach Lake on Route 652 in Beach Lake is a deadly crash.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. and Zeman was pronounced dead by the Wayne County Coroner's Office.

Troopers have not said what caused the crash and investigators were on scene for hours doing accident reconstruction.

Debi Costa works at Joe's Ranch Wagon, a restaurant next to the that Dollar General, and says she believes the ambulance was responding to an emergency when the crash happened.

"I don't know what the ambulance was responding to but I do know that they were going on a call and someone was pulling out of the Dollar General and was hit," said Costa.

State troopers were at the crash site for hours doing accident reconstruction.