A local restaurant in Wayne County is helping raise funds for two community libraries.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Branko's Patisserie owners Lyn and Branko Bozic wanted to entice people to try something new while raising money to assist two Wayne County libraries.

During March and April, diners in Honesdale choose from a takeout dinner menu that changes weekly. Ten percent of the bill gets donated to either the Wayne County Public Library in Honesdale or the Bethany Library in Bethany, diner's choice.

"They can travel through Europe to some Italian. We do some French, we do some Spanish, and we do some Greek, and people really enjoy it because you know they can travel a bit through Europe without going there," Branko said.

"We wanted to be able to see things thrive, that maybe didn't have the resources to thrive," Lyn said.

Small businesses and nonprofits have struggled over the last year, and Lyn and Branko felt this fundraiser was a win-win for everyone.

"It works both ways to support small businesses and also the library, so the whole community came really together," Branko said.

"We're a nonprofit, but we still have to keep going, and so do our local businesses. They can't help us if we can't help them," said Tracy Schwarz, director of the Wayne County Library.

Some might think a partnership between a restaurant and a library is a little strange, but one thing that both can agree on is that there is a common ground of storytelling and the community.

"How do we tell stories? We tell stories when we're sitting around a table, and we explore through eating delicious things and wanting to find out more about where they came from," Schwarz said.

Even during a pandemic, Lyn and Branko say they are overwhelmed by how much people in the community have donated.

"It warms your heart to know that you are surrounded by so many caring people," Lyn said.