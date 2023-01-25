Playground for pups: Dog park planned in Wayne County

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us where a new dog park in Honesdale will go and what dog owners have to say.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Jim Jennings, Honesdale's parks and recreation director, showed Newswatch 16 the area of Apple Grove Park that will soon be home to a new dog park.

"We looked at places in town. We looked at places just up at the cliff, and we're like, now there's so much opportunity here at Apple Grove. There's already a community of dog people and dog owners that come down here," Jennings said.

The borough was awarded $114,000 in state DCNR funding for the dog park.

Jennings says a group of residents came to the borough with an idea and a petition signed by others who felt a dog park would be a good addition to Honesdale. In a matter of months, the project came together, and the state gave its stamp of approval.

"This speaks to a community want and a community need. Everyone looks like they have a dog —I have a couple of dogs — and the community really asked for it. So, we worked with them closely through the parks and recreation committee."

The park will have an area for small dogs and one for larger dogs. Owners and their dogs can access it from behind the Honesdale pool or from Apple Grove.

Wendy Farber lives in Honesdale and walks her dog Raja at the park often.

"I think it would be advantageous for our pets and people. Just make a loop!"

Other dog owners we spoke with say the closest dog parks are in Hawley or Forest City, and they like having one in Honesdale.

"It's just a place you can take the dogs for exercise. They would love it," Dennis Holmes said.

"We have property where they could go, but we like to interact with other dogs because they're really good with them, and I love them, and if we give them a chance to do that," Amy Jones said.

Borough officials hope to complete the dog park later this year.