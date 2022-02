The crash happened Thursday afternoon at the Cherry Ridge Aiport near Honesdale.

CHERRY RIDGE, Pa. — A pilot was taken to a hospital after his plane ran off the runway in Wayne County.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cherry Ridge Airport near Honesdale.

Crews said the pilot had minor injuries when an airport mechanic pulled him from the plane.

He was taken to the hospital.

The NTSB will determine what led to the crash.