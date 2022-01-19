Wayne County animal shelters strained by pet surrenders

Dessin Animal Shelter says they do see a spike in surrenders after the holidays, but this year it seems worse and it's the pets who are lost and confused suffering.

HONESDALE, Pa. — The number of barking dogs has grown at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale.

In the last couple of days, the shelter has taken in four dogs that have been surrendered by their owners and an additional dog while Newswatch 16 was at the shelter.

Marie Sinisgalli is the manager at Dessin and says surrenders do happen after the holidays, but so far this year, they're getting more pets than they expected.

"I don't know what's sparking it, but something is driving up the surrenders and I can't figure out just why yet," Marie said.

Marie says the big reason the owners gave for surrendering their dog was due to losing their homes and are now living in an apartment where pets aren't allowed.

"That's also the biggest issue in this community is that we don't have enough rentals that allow pets, even small dogs so they end up here," Marie said.

This is a very stressful situation for some of these dogs that have been surrendered and there is a way that we can help if you have the space at your home.

"Actually, we have two that can really really benefit from a foster so we are trying to open up the fostering program. It can be very stressful for us for them, you know, because there's only so much that we can do to ease their stress," Sinisgalli said.

Dessin Animal Shelter received more than $3,000 in donations from people who participated in the Betty White Challenge last week.

The challenge was for people to donate to local shelters in Betty's name.

Marie says it couldn't have come at a better time.

"The community really pulled through. And, of course, we're very grateful for that because it made a huge difference. Especially you know, now we're getting all these animals coming in."

If you're interested in fostering or adopting any of the animals at Dessin Animal Shelter, visit their website by clicking here.