Penn State Ag Day held at Wayne County Fairgrounds

HONESDALE, Pa. — Local agriculture enthusiasts came together in Wayne County for Penn State Ag Day.

The event at the Wayne County Fairgrounds allowed farmers and ranchers to network and learn about new technologies, services, machinery, and more that are available from area agribusinesses.

Newswatch 16 caught up with the Wayne County Dairy Princess Elektra Kehagias, who said it's a good opportunity to see what the area has to offer.

"When you come to events like this, you get to see what goes into it, and you get to learn more about where your food comes from and how important everything around you is," said Kehagias.

There were also some educational seminars for attendees at the ag day.