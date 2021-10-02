NEPA Pen Pals: Helping people connect offline

Many people are finding ways to reconnect offline during the pandemic. A program in Wayne County is having folks put pen to paper to do so.

HONESDALE, Pa. — The Cooperage Project and Wayne County Public Library are teaming on a new program called NEPA Pen Pals.

Jessica Kjera from the Wayne County Library is one of the people spearheading this program to create connections and friendships for residents of the area via snail mail.

"It's not just for kids and children. It's for any age," Kjera said. "As long as you can write a letter or draw a picture to somebody, all the way up to a senior citizen or somebody that's homebound."

Arrah Fisher is the executive director of the Cooperage Project. She says they help many older people to receive food but wanted to do more. Getting in on this project would help the older populations in our area with a way to connect with someone.

"We are really trying to reach those folks that are not connected. And how else can we further help them with a meal and also maybe some letters? So many of them don't have the internet or computers or a little bit more unplugged aren't on social media. So, this is a way we were kind of coming from it from the angle of for older folks in our community," Fisher explained.

To join, all you have to do is sign up by filling out an application and a safety form. Organizers will pair residents of Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Monroe, and Lackawanna Counties to write and receive letters from their pen pal.

"We kind of tried to match it on like two or three different areas at least. And then we encourage everybody when you write your letter to ask a question," Kjera said.