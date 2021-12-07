Stourbridge Line commemorates Pearl Harbor with free ride for vets

The Stourbridge Line in Honesdale offered a scenic trip along the Lackawaxen River for the anniversary.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A train company in Wayne County commemorated the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor with a special rail excursion.

The Stourbridge Line in Honesdale offered a scenic trip along the Lackawaxen River for the anniversary.

Veterans were able to ride for free.

"We are proud to be a veteran-owned and operated company, so what better way to celebrate and to remember what happened 80 years ago today is for us is by running a train," said Tim Wright, Excursion Manager of the Stourbridge Line.

The trip finished back at the Honesdale station with a walk-through of presidential cars used by three presidents.