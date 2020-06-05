Patriotism during pandemic in Wayne County

The Veterans Affairs office in Honesdale has set up an online form to request flags to mark the resting place of veterans.

HONESDALE, Pa. — There are only a few weeks until Memorial Day, a solemn day to remember those lives lost while serving our country.

In past years, cemeteries have had hundreds of flags marking the resting place of the fine men and women.

Wayne County officials, including Brian Smith, wanted to be sure this tradition of placing flags on headstones for those veterans continued amidst stay at home orders and social distancing.

"Well it's extremely important to us as commissioners to see that when we have Memorial Day, that we have that patriotism and the availability of flags is there," explained Smith. "We're fortunate enough that our Veterans Affairs person had ordered flags ahead so we have flags to put out."

To prevent people from stopping in at the Veterans Affairs office in Honesdale, the county has set up an online form to request flags.

This can also free up the phone lines so those that don't have internet access can still call and request the flags they need.

"We are also trying to do the social distancing instead of having people stop in and grab their flags like was the norm for years and years," Smith said.

Once the Veterans Affairs office has all of the requests, they'll schedule pickup times for groups and individuals to come and pick up their flags.

"We can't let this virus completely shut down our patriotism in this country. We're still a country and we're still very proud, we're still very thankful that these people served their country and lost their lives for this country and I think we need to show that," Smith added.