Part two of fundraiser race held in Wayne County

The "2 Fat 2 Furious" 100-yard dash was held on Friday afternoon to raise money for a six-year-old battling cancer.

WAYMART, Pa. — Last week, Newswatch 16 told you about a young girl battling cancer and some of her dad's co-workers racing to help in Wayne County.

On Friday afternoon, corrections officers participated in the the race they declared the "2 Fat 2 Furious" 100 yard dash to raise money for six-year-old Addie Evans, who is battling cancer.

Addie and her family were in attendance to see Bob Bollinger, Marc Avellino, and Matthew Mertz battle it out - it was Bollinger who finished victoriously.

"Brandon's daughter is about the same age as mine, and I thought about her and having her in that position and I believe Brandon and the rest of our family we work with would do the same for us," said Bob Bollinger, a Fat & Furious 100-yard dash racer.

Each spectator donated $20 to watch the race - all the money was donated to the family from Lackawanna County to help with Addie's medical bills.