x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wayne County

Part two of fundraiser race held in Wayne County

The "2 Fat 2 Furious" 100-yard dash was held on Friday afternoon to raise money for a six-year-old battling cancer.
Credit: WNEP

WAYMART, Pa. — Last week, Newswatch 16 told you about a young girl battling cancer and some of her dad's co-workers racing to help in Wayne County.

RELATED: Correction officers race to raise funds to aid 6-year-old battling cancer

On Friday afternoon, corrections officers participated in the the race they declared the "2 Fat 2 Furious" 100 yard dash to raise money for six-year-old Addie Evans, who is battling cancer.

Addie and her family were in attendance to see Bob Bollinger, Marc Avellino, and Matthew Mertz battle it out - it was Bollinger who finished victoriously.  

"Brandon's daughter is about the same age as mine, and I thought about her and having her in that position and I believe Brandon and the rest of our family we work with would do the same for us," said Bob Bollinger, a Fat & Furious 100-yard dash racer.

Each spectator donated $20 to watch the race - all the money was donated to the family from Lackawanna County to help with Addie's medical bills.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.   

In Other News

Cram the Cruiser Toy Drive returns in Wayne County