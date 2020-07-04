Park etiquette during coronavirus threat

Many people in our area have been heading to local parks and this brings a new set of challenges.

PROMPTON, Pa. — Despite the stay-at-home order from the governor, the Pennsylvania Department of Health says it's still OK to get out and get fresh air while keeping social distancing.

The Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society (PRPS) came up with a guide to keep yourself, others, and our parks safe, so we stopped by Prompton State Park in Wayne County to see if we could check some off the list.

Tip 1: Avoid overcrowding. If a parking lot is full, try another lot, park, or trail.

JIll Wasko and her family came for a picnic where it wasn't busy.

"We've seen a couple people pulling in and out of here with boats but we haven't really seen anybody else picnicking or we haven't been on the trail yet."

Tip 2: Be considerate. Practice physical distancing of six feet or more between individuals.

Bridget O'Donnell and her family were out for a walk and came prepared with lunches.

"You can definitely tell when you're walking around that everybody is doing what they're supposed to be doing out here."

Some of the other recommendations are to use the bathroom before you come to the park and take all of your trash with you. That includes if you're bringing Fido, to take his trash as well.

"We pick up after our dog and after other people, frankly. Everyone needs to do that," said Nancy Schilling.

Another tip: Notice nature. Get off those electronic devices and pay attention to the wildlife around you. You may see something you've never seen before.