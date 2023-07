A parade and fireworks display took place in Wayne County Saturday evening.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — The Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company hosted the event, and volunteers gave out snacks and drinks.

The parade and fireworks were originally scheduled for last weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July but were postponed because of the rain.

Folks say they had fun regardless, and it was a great family event in Wayne County.