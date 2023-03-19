Pancake breakfast shows off syrup

The maple syrup open house is an annual event with syrup producers throughout the region.

PLEASANT MOUNT, Pa. — A pancake breakfast in Wayne County was designed to show off maple syrup.

The breakfast at the Costello Monahan-Brown American Legion in was part of a weekend-long open house hosted by the Northeast PA Maple Syrup Producers Association.

The Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Alternate Ambassador also made an appearance at the breakfast to talk about syrup making.

"It's a very big part of agriculture. People don't understand how much work goes into making just a little thing of syrup," said Kristin Hauemstein, Alternate Ambassador.

