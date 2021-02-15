What's left after fire at Dick Palmer & Sons near Honesdale

The body shop for the truck and engine repair company is gone and had the fire spread, it could have been worse for a nearby volunteer fire company.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Several fire companies were called to Dick Palmer & Sons Truck Service near Honesdale after 530 p.m. Saturday. Flames tore through one of the buildings on the property, and crews worked to save nearby buildings.

Charred debris and a shell of the business' body shop are all that remain. The Palmer family said that a customer driving by Saturday evening saw smoke coming from the building. When he pulled into the parking lot and realized no employees were there, he called 911.

Many area fire departments worked to put out the flames.

The White Mills Fire Chief says they battled icy conditions and water issues because of the low temperatures but worked hard to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings.

This fire was deja vu for the Palmers. Another part of the building caught fire several years ago.

Beach Lake Volunteer Fire Capt. Billy Franklin says they hate to see things like this happen repeatedly to families and local businesses.

"That's why we do what we do, try to get there as quickly as we can and save what we can. There was a building that was attached to that building that burned Saturday night, and we were able to save that," said Franklin.

Franklin says just hours before the fire started, he had picked up the company's engine that was in for service, only for it to return to help save the business.

"We thought we weren't going to have it for the weekend. We thought they're going to keep it. Saturday, they called us and said that it was done, so we kind of surprised and picked it up. Then, we heard the call, and we're like, 'Uh oh,'" said Franklin.