Operation Christmas Child collection week underway

Every year, the third week of November is National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child, a nationwide toy drive that collects shoeboxes for kids in need.

HONESDALE, Pa. — With snow falling lightly Tuesday morning in Honesdale, it was the perfect scene to get in the holiday spirit; and after collecting items for months, Gail Fasshauer dropped off more than 40 shoeboxes filled with toys that will be sent to kids in need all over the world.

"Oh, my gosh, I wish we could be there to see them open their boxes. Last night when we were putting toys in the boxes, the little kids were putting them in there, we said, 'can you imagine the kid's face when they open this box and see this toy in there?'" she said.

It is officially Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child, a toy drive that collects millions of shoeboxes nationwide.

Fasshauer assembled the boxes with members of her church in Beach Lake, and brought them to her nearest drop-off location, Grace Ridge Church in Honesdale.

There are thousands of churches all over the country that serve as drop-off locations. Next week, the boxes will be packed up and shipped out.

"It might be the very first gift they've ever gotten in their life, so these go all over the world through the ministry of Samaritan's Purse, and just the joy of these children receiving some of these packages which contain some of the essentials we take for granted," said George Maxson, director of outreach, Grace Ridge Church.

Volunteers are making it as simple as possible for you this year; you don't even have to get out of your car if you don't want to.

"Be able to drop it off contactless, and not worrying about the COVID affecting this and it won't," Maxson said.

The goal this year is to collect 11 million shoeboxes. Folks who participate each year say finding out where your box ends up is the most rewarding part.

"We follow our box on email, I get a notice where our box went. One year, it went to Uganda, our boxes. It's so cool to see that and then we'll read it off to the kids, and they're so excited to see," Fasshauer explained.