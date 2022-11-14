Open mic event in Wayne County benefits Special Olympics

The open mic event took place Sunday at the Wallenpaupack Brewery in Hawley to benefit the Special Olympics in Carbondale.

HAWLEY, Pa. — An open mic event took place Sunday in Wayne County.

The Open Mic Special at the Wallenpaupack Brewery in Hawley benefits the Special Olympics in Carbondale.

This annual event has been canceled for the past two years because of COVID-19, but it's back in full force this time.

Proceeds from the open mic will help pay for travel and other things for Special Olympics athletes from the area.

"It's a great opportunity for our differently-abled population to be able to perform and just have a fun time while they're doing it. They don't usually have an opportunity like this," said organizer Kim Emmet.

Organizers say this was the fifth annual open mic event, and it was the biggest one yet.