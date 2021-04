The burglary happened in November 2020.

An arrest has been made in a convenience store burglary in Wayne County.

State police say Brian Pongracz, 43, of Lake Ariel, took $1,000 from a safe at the Country Trails General Store and Gas Station in South Canaan Township back in November.

Troopers say that Pongracz also burglarized a VFW in Jefferson Township in Lackawanna County.

Pongracz was caught on surveillance video in both crimes.