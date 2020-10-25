x
Wayne County

One killed, two seriously hurt after Wayne County wreck

The driver of the car that caused the crash is suspected of driving under the influence.
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash Friday in Wayne County.

State police say a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on the Crosstown Highway in Buckingham Township and hit another car head on.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit, 77-year-old Paul Hopkins of Equinunk.. died.

Two of his passengers were badly hurt.

The woman driving the vehicle that hit Hopkins was not hurt but is suspected of driving under the influence at the time of the crash in Wayne County.