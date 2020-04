Troopers say a car and pickup crashed head-on.

WAYMART, Pa. — One person died in a collision late Wednesday night in Wayne County.

A car and pickup crashed head-on just before midnight on the Roosevelt Highway (Route 6) in Waymart.

The coroner said Zachary Brooks, 24, of Waymart, died in the wreck.

That stretch of road was shut down for hours while police cleared the area.