Nursing home residents say, 'Take us with you'

After the residents in Wayne County received nearly 900 postcards from all over the world, they are working on a new project.

BETHANY, Pa. — About a month ago, Newswatch 16 did a story with Bethany Village Senior Living near Honesdale. Residents wanted postcards from all 50 states; they called their project "Postcards Across America." This week, the Activities Director at the nursing home in Wayne County sent us photos of what the rec-room looks like now; it is filled with nearly 900 postcards, one from all 50 states and a lot of countries, too.

"The residents are so excited, every day when the mail comes, it's about 10:30, and they're like 'Kim, go get the postcards.' It's the first thing they want to do. One day we got 143 postcards in one day," Activities Director Kim Erickson said.

Erickson jokes it is a good thing the rec-room is so big because the postcards keep coming.

"I love the one comment they made. It makes them feel so good that people care this much about them to take the time to send them a postcard."

So now, Erickson is starting a new project with the residents at the nursing home; this one is called "Take us with you."

"It's like Flat Stanley, except you're taking a busload of seniors on the Bethany Village Bus, and we want to go everywhere with you," Erickson explained.

The residents want you to print out the picture of the cartoon drawing of them at home and take a photo of whatever you're doing with it.

"If you're going out hiking and you see a cool waterfall, take us. Maybe we just want to sit at your table and have a nice dinner with you. Use your imagination."

Prior to the pandemic, the residents loved their field trips on the real Bethany Bus, so until those can happen again, they will look forward to seeing the photos you send in.

"It is the best thing ever. You feel a whole new vibe in the building. COVID is not the number one topic anymore here. We are moving forward," Erickson said.

You can print out the photo in color or black and white if you want to color it yourself. Erickson can also email you the photo if you do not have access to Facebook. Her email address is bethanyslc.kim@gmail.com.