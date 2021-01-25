Nonprofit leaves winter gear on fence for needy

Local organizations are coming together to help folks stay warm this winter.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Walking down Main Street in Honesdale, it's hard to miss the gate outside The Cooperage Project building. Lined with hats, gloves, socks, and scarves, the free winter gear is all a part of an effort to help people here stay warm this winter.

Local churches, organizations, and residents donated items to the nonprofit, making it a community effort.

Because of the pandemic, The Cooperage Project hasn't been able to serve the community in the ways it normally can.

"It's really cold, and it's January. We have a long winter ahead, so that's something that we can provide with donations contactless. We can put it out on our gates. Someone's here every day to restock it. It's just a small part of something we can do," said Arrah Fisher, the executive director.

Those who stopped by to admire the fence say it's heartwarming to know that people still care about others' needs.

"People are in need to keep warm, but also it's a good idea because a lot of people are out of work right now and need help," said Kathy Popko. "I came from New York, and you don't see things like this."

Most of the items upon the fence are for women and children, but the executive director does hope that more items will come in for men.

"None of it is male. Like we none of the donations that we've collected have been for men," said Fisher. "So that's a need that's there right now if you're looking to help out. If you want to donate any gloves or socks or hats for men, that would be greatly needed."