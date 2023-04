The fundraiser returned to Wayne County Saturday night after a three year hiatus due to the pandemic.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was the 'Night at the Races' fundraiser for Costello-Monahan-Brown American Legion Post 964.

Participants came to watch and bet on a horse race, a simulated one.

This is the first event they've been able to have since the pandemic started.

And Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison was the emcee.

About 50 people came out to watch the race in Wayne County.