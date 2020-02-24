New veterinary clinic now open near Honesdale

The facility offers services unique to the area and is ready for new patients.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A new veterinary clinic near Honesdale is now open, and it is offering some services one of a kind to the area. After one week of being in business, things are running smoothly and employees are ready for more patients.

It was Marley's first time at his new veterinarian on Monday, but his doctor is an old friend, which just might be why he was so excited for his wellness check.



"I've been serving this community for over 20 years and I'm just happy to be back in this area to give them what they need as far as pet care goes," said Dr. Amy Platko Williams.

After being a vet in Wayne County for more than two decades, Dr. Platko is venturing off on her own for the first time. She opened Friends for Life Veterinary Care last Monday, and a lot of her old patients, like 7-year-old Marley, are following her.



"I think that's what the clients love. We remember those patients, we can help them through every step of life," said Certified Vet Tech Toni Kuzmiak. Kuzmiak worked for Dr. Platko for several years and followed her to her new facility.

Friends for Life Veterinary Care is on Grandview Avenue near Honesdale and features five exam rooms. Dr. Platko has been working on opening the facility for nearly three years.



"There's periods of time when it's very stressful, but most of the time it's really refreshing to be able to do this myself and know that this exactly the way I wanted it to be."

Exactly one week after opening, the appointment book was completely filled for Monday afternoon.

"I'm so excited for the Honesdale community. I am one of the few veterinarians that will see small caged animals, like rabbits, rodents, ferrets. So I'm very happy to be in this area," Dr. Platko said.

It seems those patients are happy Dr. Platko and the rest of her staff are happy they are back in the area, too.